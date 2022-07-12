mohamed-bouhafsi-sidelined-by-his-colleagues-from-“c-to-you”-in-his-early-days?-the-journalist-balances-and-admits-that-“some-were-not-tender”

From RMC to France 5 , Mohamed Bouhafsi was able to prove that he had a lot of talent and that he was a great journalist. And if he has reason to be proud of the year he has had as a columnist for C à Vous, it’s because that many doubted his adaptation in Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine’s show, or simply did not believe in him. In an interview granted to the Parisian, the one who was still a few months ago at the edge of the grounds, before having dinner with actors, artists, men and women politicians , admitted to having had a complicated start when he arrived on the channel. interventions throughout this year. Even when Philippe Ballard stood up to him, a few hours before the debate in the second round of the presidential election. This one did not appreciate that the columnist qualified Marine Le Pen as a far-right candidate and asked him some accounts after having judged that they had been placed, him and his militants, in a violent box.

Those who did not believe in him

He still has very good memories of his first “magnificent” year at France Télévisions and wished to take stock during an interview granted to the Parisian. “I hope I have lived up to the trust placed in me by Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez (director of programs at France TV) and Pierre-Antoine Capton (president of Mediawan). J I have made wonderful encounters, be it Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, Patrick Cohen, Émilie Tran Nguyen, Pierre Lescure but also Matthieu Belliard and Bertrand Chameroy, who have become true friends”, admits- he first before formalizing the fact that there was one more year left: “I’m obviously continuing next season”.

However, nothing was won in his debut at France 5. Indeed, Mohamed Bouhafsi admits that “some were not kind, whether on social networks or in the media. People did not understand that I could switch from football to politics and current affairs. I can understand it but it is sometimes hard to live”. After having ensured this year, the journalist was undoubtedly able to convince the skeptics.

See also: “Your two-ball jokes”, “You are not invited to my birthday”: Valérie Pécresse attacks Bertrand Chameroy in “C to you”

RF