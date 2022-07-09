mimie-mathy-complexed-and-addicted-to-cosmetic-surgery?-this-assumed-breast-operation…

This Friday, July 8 2022, Mimie Mathy celebrates her 65 years . Surrounded by her loved ones, the actress will certainly celebrate this event as it should. In the city, the main interested party has been making perfect love with Benoist Gérard for many years. On a daily basis, the lovebirds are inseparable. For the couple, Sunday is sacred: “It’s the day without an alarm clock: we hang out with my husband, breakfast in bed and more if you like…”, had fun Mimie Mathy in the columns of the JDD.

If the star s illustrious in the 7ᵉ art, his half has converted brilliantly into viticulture. “He got into the vineyard without knowing anything about it, just with a taste for good things. Fifteen years later, its biodynamic wine is listed in starred restaurants”, proudly added the actress. At his side, the artist learns to slow down. Something that is not always easy in his job. It’s no secret that Mimie Mathy doesn’t have her tongue in her pocket.

“It’s too much big project, I gave up on it…”

If some of her colleagues have had recourse to cosmetic surgery at the Out of sight, the acolyte of Jean-Luc Reichmann assumes the one she has made in the past. For TéléStar in 2019, the actress has also delivered on this subject. “ I had recourse to it for a breast reduction” , confessed Mimie Mathy. “I understand that we do it to feel better, but in small doses”.

Over the time, Benoist Gérard’s wife learned to love herself and erase her countless complexes. With humor, she also added: “ I could have redone everything, but it would have been necessary to tackle the foundations at home, it’s too big a project, I gave up on it! ”.

