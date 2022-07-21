meghan-markle:-this-humiliating-episode-with-emma-watson-which-she-would-have-done-well!

Although Meghan Markle has made a name for herself, Prince Harry’s wife suffered a great disappointment. In an excerpt from her book published by The Times, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower reveals that the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance, in 2014, during an initiative HeForShe set up by UN Women where Emma Watson was a speaker. “During a trip to London, she went to a small event organized for Emma Watson, her heroine and her model. At the end, she asked to meet Watson. The actress rejected his request. This snub was unbearable”.

The investigative journalist, indicates that at the time, the mother of Archie and Lilibet did not yet have a connection with the royal family and was still playing in the series Suits. “I was in London to support Emma Watson as part of HeForShe, her initiative for United Nations women”, she wrote on social networks.

An archived version of a post by Meghan Markle on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, read: “But it was here during the HeForShe campaign, the call to action for boys and men around the world to support this gender solidarity movement, that I was seated right in face of UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador, Emma Watson, as she gave an inimitable speech on feminism Emma, ​​at just 24 years old , brought to light clear facts about how crippling it is for a society to have undervalued and marginalized women, and how it devastates not just the female population, but the entire population.” The actress popularized by the Harry Potter saga had taken the p arole in the presence of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, among others.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier