Matthieu Delormeau: why has he just promised to reveal the “hidden face” of Laeticia Hallyday?
Jade and Joy’s mom had to “give up” luxury in which she bathed for several years to be satisfied with the “minimum”
She assured that beautiful things were nothing compared to the lack of absence of Johnny Hallyday
December 5 2017. A date that no one has forgotten and certainly not Laeticia Hallyday
The Taulier went away and left family, fans and friends orphans, as well as than a legacy that has torn many members of his clan
December 5 2020, it is this cursed day that the mother of Jade and Joy said “goodbye” to the man of her life
At the death of Taulier, a legal battle lasting several years opposed his wife to his children David Hallyday and Laura Smet
An agreement was finally reached in July 2020 when Laeticia Hallyday and the daughter by Nathalie Baye found a t common ground.
The agreement stipulated that the last wife of the Taulier did indeed inherit the property of her late husband, but also of his debts
Laeticia Hallyday had to sell her house in Los Angeles as well as that of Marnes-La-Coquette to pay off her late husband’s debts
