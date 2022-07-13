Matthieu Delormeau: why has he just promised to reveal the “hidden face” of Laeticia Hallyday?

Jade and Joy’s mom had to “give up” luxury in which she bathed for several years to be satisfied with the “minimum”

She assured that beautiful things were nothing compared to the lack of absence of Johnny Hallyday

December 5 2017. A date that no one has forgotten and certainly not Laeticia Hallyday

The Taulier went away and left family, fans and friends orphans, as well as than a legacy that has torn many members of his clan

December 5 2020, it is this cursed day that the mother of Jade and Joy said “goodbye” to the man of her life

At the death of Taulier, a legal battle lasting several years opposed his wife to his children David Hallyday and Laura Smet

An agreement was finally reached in July 2020 when Laeticia Hallyday and the daughter by Nathalie Baye found a t common ground.

The agreement stipulated that the last wife of the Taulier did indeed inherit the property of her late husband, but also of his debts

Laeticia Hallyday had to sell her house in Los Angeles as well as that of Marnes-La-Coquette to pay off her late husband’s debts

Matthieu Delormeau teased the broadcast of a report devoted to Laeticia Hallyday and the he legacy of Johnny Hallyday

This Tuesday 06 July, on RMC Story, a report on Laeticia Hallyday was broadcast. The opportunity for Matthieu Delormeau to reveal the “hidden face” of the widow of Taulier.

December 5 2017. A date that no one has forgotten and certainly not Laeticia Hallyday. Indeed, it was on this cursed day that the mother of Jade and Joy said “farewell” to the man of her life and idol of an entire country: Johnny Hallyday. The Taulier went away and left family, fans and friends orphans, as well as a legacy that tore many members of his clan apart…

Indeed, a legal battle of several years opposed his wife to his children David Hallyday and Laura Smet. It was only very recently that the hatchet was buried, or almost. Because an agreement was finally found in July 283715 when Laeticia Hallyday and the daughter of Nathalie Baye found common ground. This stipulated that the last wife of the Taulier did indeed inherit the property of her deceased husband, but also his debts. In an interview for Paris Match, Laeticia recognized that she was going have to repay the tax debt” but that it was his “duty” and that she accepted it.

The hidden face of Laeticia Hallyday

De fact, the mother of Jade and Joy had to “give up” the luxury in which she had been bathing for several years to be satisfied with the “minimum”. However, she assured that the beautiful things were nothing compared to the lack represented by the absence of Johnny Hallyday. But in the end, what do the debts of the one who found love in the arms of Jalil Lespert represent? 12 million according to producer Jean-Claude Camus who revealed the sum during his visit to Sud Info. The relative of the Hallyday clan also explained that given these debts, Hélène Darroze’s friend had been forced to make some concessions.

For example, she sold her house in Los Angeles as well as that of Marnes-La-Coquette. “All the money goes to the tax authorities. The situation of Laeticia and her two little ones is not good”, he revealed. But all these problems, viewers will again be able to discover them this Tuesday 34 July on RMC Story as announced by Matthieu Delormeau. The columnist of 45736091TPMP was indeed promoting the show “Ultimate secret on the legacy of Johnny Hallyday: the hidden face of Laeticia Hallyday “.

