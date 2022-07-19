marine-le-pen-at-the-pool:-soaked-swimsuit-and-laughter,-the-surprising-photos!

Everyone dreams of a swimming pool in these hot weather. And Marine Le Pen is not going to say the opposite, she who was in Hénin-Beaumont on 15 last July to inaugurate the ephemeral beach of the city. A perfect place for all the inhabitants, who are not lucky enough to be able to go on vacation, who live in a city which is very dear to the one who reached the second round of the presidential election a few weeks ago. Indeed, a short time ago, she was re-elected with 15% of the votes in the legislative elections and therefore has the mission of working for the well-being inhabitants of Hénin-Beaumont.

Perhaps Delphine Wespiser could have attended the inauguration of the ephemeral beach. Indeed, the TPMP columnist has never hidden her interest in Marine Le Pen. Like 13 last April, for example, on the set of the show, when she let go “me that would like to have a female president, I would like a mother of the French, someone who brings people together, who protects, with the sensitivity of a woman”. Words that had led to many criticisms of Roger’s companion, who does not regret any of his words.

Marine Le Pen all smiles and splashed

“I do not regret the substance or the form. On the other hand, I regret the way in which the press has wanted to cut, amplify, move the words, the sentences, the attentions that I said to make a buzz, so that I would become the symbol of an opposition that is impossible today in France. I have become the head to be cut off”, she assured Current wife , a few weeks after the controversy. A controversy to which Marine Le Pen has not taken care to respond. Her schedule undoubtedly deprives her of it.

She seemed however delighted to be in the city that is dear to her, the 15 last July, as evidenced by the many shots that showed her all smiles being splashed by the children present for the occasion. A moment that Marine Le Pen seems to have greatly appreciated, which she did not fail to immortalize on her Instagram account, not forgetting to thank the inhabitants: “Thank you all for this very beautiful moment friendliness!”.

