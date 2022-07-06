mallaury-nataf-sdf:-new-revelations-about-the-actress-who-would-be-“good-in-the-street”

After rising to fame in the years 1990 and 2000, Mallaury Nataf is now sadly known for her homeless status. Since 2011, the French actress has indeed been living on the street, a situation which led to a severance of all relations with his three children Rafaël, Angeline and Shiloh (respectively aged today from 22 year, 24 years and year).

In 2019, Jean-Luc Azoulay, the producer of the series “The Mysteries of Love” had then offered a new role to the actress, to try to get her out of the hell of the street. “During the eight months that Mallaury embodied the character of Lola in The Mysteries of Love, we had the opportunity to talk a lot. She evoked her years of break with society as a wonderful artistic experience. Mallaury is an artist. That she is again on the street perhaps explains why she simply wanted to return there. She is a mystic who is convinced that she has a mission on earth. Perhaps after all she thinks that it is in the street that she exercises it best” he explained.“She’s fine in the street” Because indeed, after a return to “normal” life, it was reported that the actress had returned to live on the streets of her own free will. Last January, the actress had also been filmed in a trance uttering insults in the street… This Sunday, July 3 2022, Jean-Luc Azoulay once again spoke about the actress in an interview with “All TV”: “ I haven’t heard much from her. A lot of people passed her in the street. We tried to call her back, to see her again. at the moment, she is in the street. We will see ” he revealed. “The other time, she had done that and after a few years, she had called me saying: ‘Finally, I want to come back’. -maybe she will call me back one day saying to me: ‘Finally, I want to come back’…” he said added.