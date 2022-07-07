makeup:-this-vegan-foundation-perfect-for-sensitive-skin-is-the-best-seller-at-sephora

After having worked for a long time in the world of fashion & beauty marketing, a young Canadian named Sasha Plavsic started in 2011, in the creation of natural beauty products… capable of offering the advantages of “ordinary” makeup products, namely coverage, pigmentation and long-lasting, all with a healthy and vegan composition. The ILIA brand was born!

It then began by launching a range of pigmented colored lip balms which quickly became cult and then expanded its offer with a range of “second skin” foundations. ultralight. Only ten years after the launch of her brand, Sasha Plavsic has achieved a feat: Ilia “True Skin Serum” foundations are the best-selling foundations at Sephora in the United States.

The success of these foundations available in 30 different shades? A breathable, lightweight formula enriched with natural ingredients with skin-care powers that blends easily for enhanced yet “free” skin. The niacinamide and allantoin in the formula help smooth and soothe bare skin for a visibly more beautiful complexion.

The vegan formula is from moreover very popular with sensitive skin who find their happiness with this “clean” foundation, light and perfect for those who do not like “too covering” liquid foundations.

True Skin Serum Foundation – ILIA – 42 €

Elisabeth Sall