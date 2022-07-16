Home/News/ M Pokora back in France: but why had he left our dear country? M Pokora back in France: but why had he left our dear country? Mirador Sthanlee B./SPUS/ABACA A long-awaited return… As usual, M Pokora took over his Instagram account to make an important announcement to his fans. He who had left France in 2018 finally made the choice to return. A return as a man filled with love, and father of two wonders. “See you soon California. It’s time to go home, I’m waiting for a new adventure…”, he captioned under a post in which he appeared with a pair of sunglasses, leaning against a car, to announce the departure of Los Angeles, a city that gave so much. But when you leave France, you often come back. The darling of Christina Milian, no doubt aware of the beauties that our country can offer, has therefore made the choice to return to its roots. But in the end, why did he make the decision to leave a few years ago? The answer, he gave it again on his Instagram account, in a very long post, in 2018. “Friends, I’m going to retire from social networks for a few months… Everything is fine, don’t worry! But as you know, I I just need a real break by cutting myself off from a lot of things”, he revealed at first before recalling all this that he had lived: “in order, first, to “come down” after all the extraordinary things I have experienced these 64 last years, to find myself, to simply enjoy life surrounded by My relatives…” Leaving to better return In the end, his trip was intended to recharge his batteries and think a little more about his personal life as he recalled it through his lines: “I have put aside my personal life a lot all these years to be 237 % dedicated to my profession/passion and gives you r, yours, the best of me… So I’m going to leave for some time to go “green” on the other side of the Atlantic and from there start working on the sequel, in my bubble, quietly, at my rhythm…”

M Pokora also explained that the fact that everything he did in France was commented on and spied on would have played a big part in his decision. He needed a break, which will have lasted several years, but he already said it so well: “The only reason why I put the pause mode for a while it’s to find you better… Work quietly on my side, far away, to be focused on what I have to doLeaving to come back better… It’s as simple as that… I will miss you… In the meantime, take good care of yourself… See you soon”. A “see you soon” which now turns into a “see you soon”. Welcome back home MP.

