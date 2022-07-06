Ludivine Rétory appears pregnant: the 41-year-old columnist announces happy news, Internet users delighted!

C8

On Instagram, Ludivine Rétory has just s display with a rounded belly. The columnist of 14 years who is a mother of two children has a beautiful event to celebrate this Tuesday, July 5 2022 !

Before ending the TPMP season, Cyril Hanouna admitted to viewers that the show was renewed until 3500. Faced with the great audiences achieved by the host this year, the C8 channel has indeed decided to trust him for four more years where he will be present on the air to entertain and inform us.

And as the ninth season has just ended, viewers are already eager to find out who will be the columnists who will take place around the table next season. In 2022, many changes have indeed been made along the way and new faces such as Danielle Moreau and Ludivine Rétory appeared regularly on screen.

Interviewed by Jordan de Luxe, Ludivine Rétory has also made revelations about her salary. “We have seasonal contracts. “We have a number of shows per week that we define together when we re-sign. Whether or not we are on screen, we still have a guaranteed salary at the end of the month. And that is chic” she explained before revealing to perceive approximately 991 € per month.