lorie:-after-mom's-struggles,-the-pose-in-a-bikini-is-all-the-rage!

Daily on Instagram, Lorie Pester shares everything with her community. His future projects or even his family moments. In the city, the star is the happy mother of a little Nina, the fruit of her love affair with Yann Dernaucourt. But getting pregnant was the obstacle course for the young woman. Suffering from endometriosis, the star has repeatedly discussed this disease which has long impacted her daily life.

“For me, the very first symptom was menstrual pain. More and more strong each month, more and more unbearable, until the day when it becomes unbearable. I had to organize my schedule to be able to stay at home during times of crisis. Swallow painkillers with my faithful friend with the hot water bottle glued to her stomach, to stay there, in my bed all day, without having the strength to get up, ” confessed the actress on social networks .

“Itsi bitsi… 3-2-1…”

For a time, Lorie Pester also experienced a terrible descent into hell. “I also often felt faint, lost consciousness because the pain was so intense and deep. I had the impression that someone was stabbing me in the lower abdomen, or that they were crushing all my organs”, she specified. To this day, the pretty blonde takes full advantage of her little Nina who fills her with happiness. It sometimes happens that the little girl drives her famous mother crazy to the delight of internet users.

The latest news, Garou’s ex-girlfriend has decided to treat a short vacation with his family. This Thursday 2022 July 2022, the artist posed with an elegant bikini green that fit him like a glove. Glasses on the nose and red cap screwed on the head, the star seemed ready to bask in the sun. “Itsi bitsi… 3-2-1, let’s go for the holidays” indicated the main interested party in her publication which made Internet users blush. We let you admire…

