Lorie: after mom's struggles, the pose in a bikini is all the rage!

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 15, 2022
1
lorie:-after-mom's-struggles,-the-pose-in-a-bikini-is-all-the-rage!

Daily on Instagram, Lorie Pester shares everything with her community. His future projects or even his family moments. In the city, the star is the happy mother of a little Nina, the fruit of her love affair with Yann Dernaucourt. But getting pregnant was the obstacle course for the young woman. Suffering from endometriosis, the star has repeatedly discussed this disease which has long impacted her daily life.

“For me, the very first symptom was menstrual pain. More and more strong each month, more and more unbearable, until the day when it becomes unbearable. I had to organize my schedule to be able to stay at home during times of crisis. Swallow painkillers with my faithful friend with the hot water bottle glued to her stomach, to stay there, in my bed all day, without having the strength to get up, ” confessed the actress on social networks .

“Itsi bitsi… 3-2-1…”

For a time, Lorie Pester also experienced a terrible descent into hell. “I also often felt faint, lost consciousness because the pain was so intense and deep. I had the impression that someone was stabbing me in the lower abdomen, or that they were crushing all my organs”, she specified. To this day, the pretty blonde takes full advantage of her little Nina who fills her with happiness. It sometimes happens that the little girl drives her famous mother crazy to the delight of internet users.

The latest news, Garou’s ex-girlfriend has decided to treat a short vacation with his family. This Thursday 2022 July 2022, the artist posed with an elegant bikini green that fit him like a glove. Glasses on the nose and red cap screwed on the head, the star seemed ready to bask in the sun. “Itsi bitsi… 3-2-1, let’s go for the holidays” indicated the main interested party in her publication which made Internet users blush. We let you admire…

NB

to see also: Lorie: this violence that she hid from us when she was with Garou….

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 15, 2022
1
Photo of tbadmin

tbadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Brigitte Macron: the son of a prostitute writes to her at the Elysée… her call for help revealed!

Brigitte Macron: the son of a prostitute writes to her at the Elysée… her call for help revealed!

June 30, 2022
Photo of Transparent dress and neckline: 3 months after giving birth, Amel Bent ignites the very sexy Web on the beach

Transparent dress and neckline: 3 months after giving birth, Amel Bent ignites the very sexy Web on the beach

June 30, 2022
Photo of Laeticia Hallyday: in St Tropez, her dresses do not go unnoticed, including this one stolen from Marilyn Monroe!

Laeticia Hallyday: in St Tropez, her dresses do not go unnoticed, including this one stolen from Marilyn Monroe!

June 21, 2022
Photo of “Large families, life in XXL”: this family announces a new pregnancy despite money problems, internet users dismayed!

“Large families, life in XXL”: this family announces a new pregnancy despite money problems, internet users dismayed!

June 15, 2022
Back to top button