loft-story-2:-a-famous-candidate-has-just-given-birth-to-her-8th-child!

Reality TV celebrated its 20 years last year. It was in 2001 that the phenomenon was launched with the broadcast of the program “Loft Story on M6. At the time, Benjamin Castaldi presented this program of a whole new genre that was to revolutionize television.We remember that Loana, the big winner of the first edition, quickly became a real national star during the years that followed her exit from the show.

Two decades after the arrival of Loft Story, most of the candidates fell back into anonymity. This Thursday 14 July 40? one of the candidates for season 2 has also become a mother… for the eighth times!

It’s Sandra Colombé! At the time, the young woman made an impression and the second edition with her covers of the song “ My heart will go on” by Céline Dion. After her participation in the cult show, the young woman became a specialized educator and is today at the head of a great tribe! As the newspaper “Le Courrier Picard” reveals, the young woman gave birth to a little boy named Charles. The happy dad, his companion, Stéphane Checinsky confided in the columns of the local newspaper: “ Sandra felt the first contractions around 3 a.m. and we left for the maternity ward of The baby was born at the end of the morning and is doing wonderfully.“.

On the day of her delivery, the 40-year-old mother was about to elsewhere to receive the family medal at Nampcelles-la-Cour in the Aisne, a decoration given in honor of large families. Enough to prove that she could very well be part of the cast of the show “Large Families, life in XXL” on TF1.

