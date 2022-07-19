line-renaud-publishes-a-photo-of-her-in-a-superb-one-piece-swimsuit-and-seduces-the-web!

Few people can boast of having the shape and charm of Line Renaud at 94 years old. Indeed, over the years, the artist remains as beautiful as ever, even as she grows older. And it is probably not the Internet users who will say the opposite. The latter, totally hypnotized and under the spell of a snapshot published by the one who has been fighting a great fight against AIDS for many years, when she appeared in a one-piece swimsuit.

Thanks to this publication, Line Renaud received a shower of well-deserved compliments. However, a few days ago, she lived a totally different situation when she received the Legion of Honor for her commitment against AIDS. “It is with immense emotion that I discover this morning that I have been elevated to the highest distinction of the Republic, that of Grand Cross in the order of the Legion of Honor. I am upset“, she tweeted on 12 last July. A reaction that did not fail to annoy Internet users for an astonishing reason.

Beautiful, on a summer day

“This good slimy woman, eats at all the racks to scratch the dough and the buzz, which she does not deserve. Give her this distinction is shameful!”, “Légion d’honneur for Line Renaud, what’s the report?”, “I’ve always had trouble with Line Renaud’s reputation”, complained a few Internet users like when he came to the 12 Coups de midi…

These same twittos who totally changed their minds about the artist this Monday 12 July when she s displayed in a swimsuit that suited her perfectly. Indeed, the leader of the review posted a photo dating from several years ago, when she still had a wasp waist “a summer day”. “It was in Vegas, a few years ago… Have a nice vacation everyone!”, she remembered, no doubt, nostalgic for those years. But let Line Renaud be reassured, even if a few white hairs have appeared since then, she has lost none of her charm, even at 12 years old.

Memory of a summer day. ⛱ It was in Vegas, a few years ago… Have a nice vacation everyone! pic.twitter.com/MQedtQdgHF

— Line Renaud (@linerenaud) July 12,

See also: “Carnage”, “disappointment”: the reunion between Renaud and Axelle Red strongly criticized by Internet users

RF

20222022