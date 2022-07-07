letizia-from-spain:-her-daughter,-leonor,-appears-with-sacred-burns-on-her-body…-and-it's-worrying!

ABACA

During his last public appearance on 3 last July, Leonor of Spain had severe burns on his hands.

Sunday, July 3, Leonor of Spain was going to the awards ceremony of the Princess of Girona Foundation in Spain. But as she presented the awards herself alongside her parents, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as well as her little sister Sofia, the unloved father, the young daughter of 16 years old was seen with big burns on the hands.

Profound and look recent on three fingers of his left hand, these burns worry the Spaniards. Especially since the local media have seized on it. “The origin of the large wounds that Leonor had on her ring finger, middle finger and index finger seem to come from some type of burns, either caused by something hot or due to some type of fall or rubbing that has caused a severe scratch on the skin”, declared the Spanish media Vanitatis. While for an official source, it would only be a “single scratch”.

