laurent-fontaine:-after-lou-pernaut,-the-son-of-benjamin-castaldi-atomizes-the-“despicable-and-shameful”-columnist!

Lou Pernaut and Simon Castaldi will probably not spend their holidays with Laurent Fontaine… Indeed, the former host of Y’a that the truth that counts, and acolyte of Pascal Bataille, was talked about last June 19 on the set of TPMP People when he attacked the daughter of Jean-Pierre Pernaut: Lou. The columnist attacked the young girl who, according to him, would be too present on social networks when she should be in full mourning.

“I was very close to Jean-Pierre Pernaut so it’s complicated to react. Lou, you’re adorable, you’re nice, but go study! Bosse!”, he blurted out in full live before adding: “ Sorry, but what I see is not very dignified and I think that you should, since the death of your father, calm down the TikTok a little, go back to school and work” .

Simon Castaldi responds to Laurent Fontaine

Just after this stormy outing, Simon Castaldi was already taking the floor to defend Lou Pernaut and explain that it was “ a friend he has known for 4-5 years now”, and that she did not deserve such remarks. Several weeks after this controversy, the son of the chronicler of TPMP reacted again to this story with our colleagues from Here . “I came across the sequence thanks to my grandmother. She follows a lot of what’s going on, she’s my first fan!”, he recalls at first before explaining: “She said to me: ‘look who fell on you’. I put on the replay and I admit that I stopped at the first sequence where Laurent Fontaine, and a bit of the whole group, dismantled me once again. It’s their habit, they like it. I hadn’t seen the sequence and it was the next day that I saw that Lou had made a TikTok”.

The one who is currently in a relationship with Adixia took advantage of this interview to put a layer on Laurent Fontaine. “He attacks a young girl from 19 years old and not even working on his subject to tell him ‘study’ while Lou is in his second year of architecture”, he blurts out in a first time before adding: “Tell him going to work instead of doing TikTok and taking on the role of a friend of his late father, I found it despicable. This is the height of shame. How can you attack a young girl who lost her father three months ago? What a shame!”. It remains to be seen whether the person responsible for this story will respond in the coming days.

RF