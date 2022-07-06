laurence-ferrari-celebrates-her-56th-birthday:-this-request-that-she-imposed-on-her-husband-when-they-find-themselves-under-the-duvet

Laurence Ferrari celebrates her 56 years this Tuesday, July 5th. A great opportunity to come back to an astonishing anecdote revealed by her husband, Renaud Capuçon a few years ago, at the microphone of Europe 1. “I can hardly sleep with the violin which is not in the piece” , he confided. Yes but his Guarnerius of 1737 is not welcome in their bedroom. “My wife insisted so much that he sleep in the next room”, he let go. “But it is the only place. In hotel rooms, it is always next to the bed”.

Besides, his favorite instrument almost cause him some trouble. During the first confinement, he had taken the habit of offering a piece of music every morning to his fans. “Every time the president spoke and announced three more weeks, I was counting the pieces I was going to play. Nobody knew, and Laurence said to me: ‘But you can stop tomorrow, stop!’ She was fed up that every day, at 9 o’clock, I play “, he had said on the set of C to you on

France 5 . This is not the only funny story that the musician had shared.

Faced with Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, he had been questioned about his meeting with the journalist who officiates on CNews. “On April 1 2008, at the Ministry of Agriculture, if you had known that evening that you were going to meet the woman of your life, You wouldn’t have worn that horrible, atrocious pink tie?”, asked the host. “I kept it, eh, I showed it to my son Not long ago he said to me, ‘isn’t it true? Dad put this tie on you, it’s not possible!'” , he remembered. A story that had amused his host. “The only time in my life where I wore a pink tie was the day I met my wife. I never wore it again then”.

See also: “Stéphane Bern, be nice, please, I asks you”: Mika warns the host before the Eurovision final

Adam Javal-Fauconnier