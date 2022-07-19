laurence-boccolini-confides:-the-long-awaited-pregnancy,-the-baby-of-the-galley!

She has become an iconic face in animation for several years now. And her presence in the small skylight, she owes it to Michel Drucker as confided by the famous host of France 2 when he was questioned by Jordan de Luxe. Indeed, the one who will soon stop Vivement Dimanche made many revelations about Laurence Boccolini and in particular about the way in which he had allowed him to make a career.

“I was the one who got her into this job. She was waiting for me, I think it was when I got out of Europe 1, or on RTL, it was in another life, in the rain, etc. Then one day, I made him return to the standard. I call him back because no one knows”, recalls Michel Drucker before recalling that “there was a package, there are some who remember it, and others who do not remember it “. But there is no doubt that Laurence Boccolini remembers it very well.

A pregnancy that almost never happened

Thanks to him, she was able to reach the place she occupies today and enjoys a very successful career. Today host of Everyone wants to take in her place after Nagui, this one seems to take a lot of pleasure in her new position. However, he sometimes experiences complicated or emotional moments. Proof of this is with the issue of this Monday 18 July in which she received Jean-François, supervisor at the Toulouse University Hospital. This one told him that he had participated in a medical study that speaks a lot to the host: a study that shows that infertility and contraception do not only concern women.

A project that seems to have moved Laurence Boccolini a lot, for a very specific reason: “I went through a very long journey on fertility. It’s good to have done that, it’s very useful, thank you”. If she wanted to thank Jean-François, it’s because she would have liked to have had more answers to her problems when she was trying to get pregnant with Willow: “I say it with the heart, I went through a very long journey on fertility. I wrote a book about it. And it is this kind of study that can help couples who are in great distress… Sometimes, we don’t understand why it doesn’t work”.

