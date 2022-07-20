large-families,-life-in-xxl:-a-program-that-will-(perhaps)-make-people-forget-tf1's-flagship-program-will-soon-be-arriving-on-m6!

Monday August 8, M6 will launch a brand new show! Indeed, the Six will offer from Monday to Friday, between 16h05 and 17h approximately, My very large family. “All families are unique… but these are even more so! They are between 6 and 10 children and have to manage an extraordinary daily life. Follow 6 families day by day, in total immersion, in the small as well as the big moments of life. With great sincerity, the parents, but also and above all their children, will tell their daily and will share their joys and their sorrows”.

A program reminiscent of the one broadcast on TF1, Large families: Life in XXL. The cardboard of the first chain thus gave ideas to the competitors… Although the sixth chain had already exploited this type of emissions. She had broadcast the documentary Mega Families: 8 children or more. “Family life is not always easy and when you have a large family, it can even become difficult. Immerse yourself in the daily life of XXL families”. Moreover, it is still available on 6Play.



Large families, life in XXL replaced by another program

Large families, life in XXL is one of the favorite dates for viewers on TF1 for several years. Each season new families join the ranks of the show. The Fanichs, the Dunands, or even the Provenchères and the Colas landed during the fifth season. But since July 4, the program has given way to Most beautiful vacations , presented by Valérie Damidot. While waiting for the new unreleased episodes expected for next September, fans will be able to console themselves with reruns from Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. 25.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier