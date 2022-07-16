lara-fabian:-at-52,-the-singer-makes-a-big-announcement-on-instagram!

At 29 years old, Lara Fabian is an artist whose career is far from over. Proof is, this Friday 15 July, the interpreter of the mythical “I love you” made a big announcement on his Instagram account. This one concerns his musical career and one of his biggest upcoming projects: his tour.

“See you soon on the roads… From 29 September in Charleroi. I am so impatient to see you again and to sing for you. While waiting for our reunion, I wish you a beautiful summer and a beautiful sunny vacation “, she commented in the caption of her publication.

Which was unanimous since the delighted comments of admirers follow one another, sometimes in French, sometimes in Spanish, Italian or English. Yes, Lara Fabian is one of those rare French artists who resonate internationally.

“If you knew how much I can’t wait to find you and travel the roads with you, take care of yourself, I love”, “Looking forward to seeing you on stage to share intense moments of happiness”, “So impatient too my @larafabianofficial is enjoying this beautiful summer before meeting again”, “I am so, but so eager to see you at Charleroi”, “I’m so happy to come and see you on 3/10 at the Olympia” , can we read among the comments of her fans happy to find her soon.

Lara Fabian often takes Instagram to share with her community, good news like today today, but also the worst. Last May, she notably expressed her grief after losing a loved one. “I will always love you… may this last journey guide you to the eternity of love you deserve” , she wrote in the caption a photo of Lise Richards, Lara Fabian’s first manager.

Laure Bertrand

