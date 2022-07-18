Lake Como, Mykonos, Dubai, Côte d'Azur… These heavenly destinations where the stars go!
Kim Kardashian and his illustrious family adore Europe… Especially Italy!
Like Kim and Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker united Italy!
The Clooney couple owns a sublime residence on Lake Como!
Inveterate partiers, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell love to party in Cannes or St-Tropez in the summer!A
On his side , Paul McCartney prefers the calm of the Hamptons!
Justin and Hailey Balwin love Greece… But they are not the only ones!
The Hadid sisters had a real crush on Mykonos!
Like Laeticia Hallyday , Bill Gates has his little habits in Saint-Barth!
Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have flown several times in Dubai. Everyone seems to have loved this dream destination!
… Like CR7 who is also a close friend of Hamdan Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.
As soon as they have a moment off, celebrities love to fly to dream destinations. Some places are also well known to ordinary mortals! With a bit of luck, you will be able to meet some celebrities this summer…
Every day, the stars fly to the four corners of the world for projects or to spend holidays in all simplicity. This summer, some of them have already booked their reservations to bask in the sun. For several years, Italy has clearly been on the coast. Especially Lake Como. With a bit of luck, you can come across George Clooney and his wife Amal accompanied by their children or even members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
Also note that the actor Robert de Niro loves going to La Villa d’Este, an extremely renowned Italian establishment… If you have the means, treat yourself. The French Riviera remains one of the favorite destinations of People : Cannes and Saint-Tropez of course. There, you are sure to meet top models, athletes, French and international influencers.
If he likes calm, Leonardo DiCaprio also loves the South of France. Same story for Hugh Jackman, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez Kate Moss to name a few. The Hamptons, in the United States is a destination that continues to inspire. Every year, Paul McCartney, Beyoncé and Jay-z or even Scarlett Johansson get together there with their families. It is also the stronghold of countless politicians and businessmen.
Impossible to ignore Saint-Barthélemy which remains one of the Eldorados of billionaires . On earth, it is one of Laeticia Hallyday’s favorite places. Part of the Rothschild family, Jean Reno, Steven Spielberg or even Bill Gates have their habits there. A bit like in the Maldives… A must! Mykonos is renowned in the jet-set world.
The Hadid sisters adore Greece as an example. Same for the Bieber couple. And finally, Dubai remains the meeting place of famous personalities. In the city, excess reigns supreme. Many footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé or Lionel Messi seem to have been completely conquered by the United Arab Emirates.
