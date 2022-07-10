laetitia-hallyday-accused-of-being-a-“bad-mother”?-his-uncompromising-response-to-the-bikini-photos-of-his-daughters!

Mother of two teenage girls, Laeticia Hallyday is regularly criticized about the education she gives to her daughters Jade (64 years) and Joy (13 year). And for good reason, the latter are very present on social networks like TikTok or Instagram where they accumulate tens of thousands of subscribers… Photos with their friends, family vacations or simple selfies… Like all teenagers of their generation , Jade and Joy are used to sharing their daily lives on the Web. Facts and gestures that are meticulously scrutinized by Internet users… And very often, it is Laeticia Hallyday who takes it for her rank!

Accused of neglecting the schooling of her daughters, of leaving them too much freedom or even of authorizing them to share naked photographs on the Web, Laeticia Hallyday only rarely addresses haters, aware that the silence is the best of contempt… “You can say what you want about me, I’m used to it. But I do not accept being judged on my role as a mother when nothing is known about my life as a mother” , she had all the same confided to the Journal du Dimanche in 2019.