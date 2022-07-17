laeticia-hallyday:-this-totally-unexpected-separation…-shock-announcement-on-instagram!

This is a page that turns for Hélène Darroze. This Thursday 14 July 14 via his Instagram feed, Laeticia Hallyday’s sidekick updated honor a colleague who is dear to him. This last named Mohamed will soon leave the Connaught, a renowned London establishment in which the happy mother of two children stands out with all her teams.

In these places, excellence takes precedence ! As in all his other addresses. “Some women cry when they come to my restaurant and see me. It’s not uncommon. So I am aware of inspiring certain young women, and so much the better if I can help that. But I work out of passion, not to be a model” , analyzed Hélène Darroze in the columns of Madame Figaro.

“Key person for the restaurant, inspiration for the team…”

For several years, the duo worked hand in hand. The departure of Mohamed greatly saddens the star of the kitchen. However, the chef is delighted with the upcoming projects of her sidekick. Exclusively, Internet users were able to discover rare shots of her with her faithful partner. “ Mohamed… Momo for everyone @theconnaught… Dad for us @helenedarrozeattheconnaught (as he is also the dad of 4 children)… 14 years of loyalty, dedication, professionalism, passion…”, she explains in the caption of her publication. “Key person for the restaurant, inspiration for the team… @helenedarrozeattheconnaught will never be the same without him” .

In her post, Hélène Darroze also gave a wink to his two daughters: “On a more personal note, he met Charlotte when she was one year old, he welcomed baby Quiterie when we returned from Vietnam and he never fails to ask ‘How are you girls ? as soon as I get to work at the Connaught… thank you Papa Momo for everything… #sicestpaslebonheurcayresemble” . Unsurprisingly, his message touched many of his subscribers. Like Laeticia Hallyday who obviously liked her pictures.

