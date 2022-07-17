laeticia-hallyday-cornered-by-debts:-johnny's-widow-thumbs-her-nose-at-her-creditors-…-this-instagram-publication-which-risks-setting-fire-to-the-powder!

These last few months have not been easy for Laeticia Hallyday. Quite the contrary! The star chained the comings and goings between France and the United States. According to Gala, the businesswoman would have trouble buying her home in Marnes-La-Coquette. Since its sale, Laeticia Hallyday has continued to lower its price… Parting with it would be a boon for her!

As a reminder, Hélène Darroze’s BFF struggles to pay off some of Johnny Hallyday’s debts. If she masterfully manages her artistic heritage, Laeticia Hallyday refuses to rest on her laurels. Jalil Lespert’s darling has every intention of surprising her audience with the traveling exhibition that will honor the rocker’s career.

“Johnny will go see his fans as he did on tour…”

“She will settle in first for six months in Brussels. Johnny felt half-French, half-Belgian, so I also wanted to mark the story of his roots through his father. Then, she will travel throughout France. Johnny will go see his fans as he did on tour”, confessed the star in the columns of Parisian . In the meantime, Laeticia Hallyday has decided to slow down before the big return to school in September.

On the Web, the businesswoman let it be known that she had flown away in Greece with a handful of relatives. Obviously, his daughter Joy is also there. On the program: swimming, walks, local tastings and boat trips. This Saturday 16 July 16, Laeticia Hallyday immortalized herself all smiles on the island of Sifnos.

Dressed in a sublime black dress, the main interested party certainly attracted all eyes during her walks. Not a little proud, she also posed with her youngest who also took some colors. Perfect happiness that makes you dream!

NB

