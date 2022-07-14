laeticia-hallyday:-a-relative-of-johnny-hallyday's-widow-violently-attacks-amber-heard!

Last month, Johnny Depp won his legal battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. A relief for the actor of 35 years just like the millions of people who supported him throughout this media trial.

Mickey Rourke gave his opinion on this affair which fascinated the whole world for many months. The 69 year-old actor was Piers Morgan’s guest on his show. And for him, the star of Aquaman was after the money of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in the saga Disney, Pirates of the Caribbean.

This close friend of Laeticia and Johnny Hallyday said: ” Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately”, he began. “All I can say is is that once I was in a situation where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me film roles for several years and earned me a bad reputation.”

The celebrity was surely referring to claims by his ex-wife, Carré Otis, that he was violent and threatened to kill himself if she did not marry him. They were married between 1991 to 1999.” Eventually the truth came out, but years after I lost roles. It pains me that a person was killed by a species of diamond digger“. And when the TV presenter asked him if he was talking about Amber Heard, Mickey Rourke replied: “Absolutely, of course yes”.

In this same interview, he took on Tom Cruise. “Don’t you think Tom Cruise is a good actor?”, he was asked. “I think he’s irrelevant in my world (…) I don’t care about money and power (…) The guy has been doing the same role since 35 years, you know? I have no respect for that.”



That’s what we call guns down!

See also: “He said he was going to cut my face off”: the shocking revelations of Amber Heard who accuses Johnny Depp of rape!

1999

Adam Javal-Fauconnier