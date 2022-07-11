kendji-girac:-this-terrible-“suffering”-of-which-he-was-ashamed,-he-swings!

After suffering, Kendji Girac is better. Recently, the big winner of the third season of “The Voice” had to cancel two concert dates due to his failing state of health: “ I am sick, I no longer have a voice. I am resting to find you quickly”, he had dropped. Fortunately, the interpreter of “Color Gitano” has found the form. Good news for those who currently combine projects from all sides.

Kendji Girac will shoot in particular in the TV movie “Champion” devoted to illiteracy, for a broadcast scheduled for the start of the school year. next on TF1. A great first for this artist who had not yet tried comedy despite several requests. In an interview granted to our colleagues from Gala, the one who will be found at the start of the school year as a juror in “The Voice kids” returned to this enriching experience, he who experienced hardships during his childhood. “Being a child of the trip, I experienced small difficulties in reading and writing. I was closely affected by illiteracy and I was a little ashamed of it”, he remembered. Eager not to hide his difficulties forever, the singer of 26 years has added the card of the franchise with his entourage. “ One day, I spoke to my teams about it, because I didn’t want to hide anything from them. It allowed me to overcome a moment in my life that was a little embarrassing, a little delicate. With the want to learn, I got out of it pretty quickly”, he concluded.

