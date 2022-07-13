kelly-vedovelli:-after-portugal,-she-flies-away-on-vacation-in-very-charming-company…

After a season full of laughs, clashes, twists and turns, buzz and audience records, the whole team at Touche Pas À Mon Poste enjoy a well-deserved vacation. Kelly Vedovelli notably set sail at the end of June for the south of Portugal with a few girlfriends. In addition to afternoons at the beach sunbathing, the beautiful blonde went to a music festival where she was able to attend the performances of singers such as Burna Boy, Dadju or Chris Brown. A stay of which she has very fond memories and which she was able to share with her subscribers through dozens of photos and videos. Subsequently, the young woman left to recharge her batteries with her family.

Tuesday 12 July, the ex-djette published a video of her waiting for her plane in the lounge at Charles de Gaulle airport. Where will she fly to? It’s a mystery ! However, we know that she is not going alone. In addition to her pet, the columnist filmed the person who will travel with her. And it’s Benjamin Castaldi.

“I think I’m going on vacation with Benjamin. We decided to go on a road trip. He gave me a surprise“, she said in her story of the day. “A flying surprise”, first let go of the host. “Something a bit fun (…) à la Kim Kardashian”. We will have to wait a little bit before knowing where the duo has decided to go.

Kelly Vedovelli and Benjamin Castaldi are very close. So close that 12 last May, Kelly had made an indiscreet revelation about the private life of his friend in front of Cyril Hanouna and their comrades. “Every morning, Benjamin makes love with his wife, because in the evening and at night he does not have time. When the baby is sleeping soundly, this is the time when he can carry out experiences with his wife”. Something to make the presenter from 6 to 7 uncomfortable.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier

