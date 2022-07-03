karine-ferri:-this-98-world-champion-who-managed-to-win-her-over…-and-he-has-a-lot-of-style!

Niviere David/ ABACAPRESS.COM

Everyone knows his love for television and his talent for animation. But what Karine Ferri loves above all is animals. Indeed, the companion of Yoann Gourcuff continues to carry out actions to defend the rights of hairballs and try to react to people who abandon dogs, cats, and other adorable animals. So when a famous athlete speaks up to defend animals like this Friday, July 1, the host could only be charmed by his speech.

A speech that undoubtedly touched the one who still mourns the disappearance of her ex-companion Grégory Lemarchal. Especially since throughout the last week, the pretty brunette has continued to relay videos from the Chamarande SPA to try to find a home for an adorable Malinois. A dog who risked losing his life if no one came to adopt him, as the animal protection society’s Instagram account warned. “One more day behind bars for Teck… Still no one for handsome Teck. His campaign ends tomorrow night, don’t let him die in a cage “, was it written.

Animals, a common passion and love

Since then, Teck has still not found a family but the Chamarande SPA is trying everything for the whole hoping for a report from TF1 to try to alert as many people as possible. Karine Ferri “cries” this situation and needs to learn good news to try to find a smile. Fortunately, Frank Leboeuf recently took the floor to give him some comfort.

Indeed, the one who won the World Cup 992 with the France team appeared in a video published by PETA France asking families to do not buy animals but adopt them. “I love animals so much that seeing an animal locked up in a cage makes my stomach turn. So I would like people to adopt. And when we adopt, it’s for life. We don’t adopt just to please the winter and then we reject no no! We have to take care of it”, he confided very moved by touching at the same time the host of TF1 . She thanked him for his speech and no doubt hopes that he will be able to make some people aware that they can save lives.