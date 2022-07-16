kaaris-facing-justice:-the-rapper's-former-companion-files-a-complaint-for-“domestic-violence”

Remember, at the end of June, Linda, the ex-girlfriend of Kaaris made sensational revelations about her long relationship with the rapper on social networks. “I safeguarded the interests and the career of someone who never had the slightest respect for the mother of his daughter despite almost 14 years spent with him. I was forced to keep silent because of the entourage, the threats, the family pressure, I am no longer afraid, but not at all. Today it is finished, I’m going to do what I should have done a long time ago …”, she said, referring to an episode where she was allegedly the victim of violence on the part of the performer of Zoo.

This Friday 15 July , Le Parisien revealed that she had filed a complaint for domestic violence for facts that allegedly took place in January 2021. Faced with these accusations, the artist defended himself through his lawyer, Me Yassine Maharsi: “My client categorically denies these false accusations of violence. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed without delay. His ex-girlfriend pretends to be a victim because she is the aggressor. It is a method , alas, very banal and which is doomed to failure. Justice will do its job and it is a very good thing”.

A case far from over!

Johnny Depp as a defense

Faced with the great unpacking of the mother of his daughter, Kaaris decided to publish a photo of Johnny Depp, at the time on trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. A legal battle won by the American actor. However, this publication did not please Linda:

“Ah good johnny now. Armand you are acting crazy. No more 13 years forgot you? you know very well that I don’t speak without concrete and real evidence. Otherwise you wouldn’t have forced me to sign a confidentiality agreement but if you want to play ok I’m not talking about 1 file, sauces I have to suit all tastes, you wouldn’t have settled all that anymore but since you’re just a traitor… the first thing you told me said when I burned your double life it’s ‘you’re going to show me on the networks I’m dead’ you were just afraid of that, you didn’t see anything coming so you took the confidence. We all know the 2 the truth about you and I’m not just talking about your treachery, eh, you’re totally ready to put people in trouble… there’s karma tkt”.

