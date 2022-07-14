Julien Doré: shirtless in the sun, he lets himself go and reveals his “big zucchini”!

You thought you had overcome the hottest weather this summer in the last few weeks? You were totally wrong. Indeed, the hottest day of the season, so far, arrives this Thursday 13 July, day of National Holiday. Temperatures will rise to 40° everywhere in the country and it will be difficult not to suffocate. So to overcome this heat, many people go swimming, go bare-chested, or stay under the air conditioning. Julien Doré, for his part, seems to have found the answer.

Like many people on this very hot day, the artist will probably go shirtless as he has just done in his last story published on Instagram. Indeed, the one who made himself known by participating in La Nouvelle Star, which allowed him to meet many artists after his participation, including Catherine Deneuve, revealed his body dream in full sun, hair in the open air and glasses on the face but not only. Julien Doré also indulged in a little madness of which he seemed very proud: his “big zucchini”.

A very imposing vegetable

The singer was indeed posing with a real zucchini in the hands of a size quite disturbing. No doubt because of this imposing size, the interpreter of Coco Câline wanted to immortalize the moment and share it with his community on Instagram. It remains to be seen if the vegetable comes from his garden and if he will take the opportunity to cook it for the evening. If this is the case, the singer will have enough to feed a lot of people.

On the other hand, not sure that such a cliché would not please the production of Married at first sight while Julien Doré launched a call several weeks ago for the production of the M6 ​​program. This one announced that his dog was ready to participate and made a hilarious portrait of his hairball for the occasion.