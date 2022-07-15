johnny-depp:-after-his-trial-against-amber-heard,-reunion-with-his-ex-vanessa!

For several months, Johnny Depp has been constantly making the front page of the international media. His defamation lawsuit against his ex Amber Heard held all the tabloids in suspense. As a reminder, the ex-lovers accused each other of domestic violence. After countless twists and turns, the two stars, both convicted, had to pay each other damages.

“After six years, the jury brought me back to life. I am truly touched “, confided the star of Pirates of the Caribbean on social networks.“From the start, my goal was to bring out the truth. Telling the truth was something I promised my children and people who continued to believe in me. Now that the truth is out, I am finally at peace”.

A new shoot in the Paris region

If Amber Heard struggles to have the trial canceled, Johnny Depp seems to want to turn the page. been blacklisted in the 7th art, the actor is determined to surprise his audience with new roles.According to our colleagues from the magazine Closer , the actor should spend his summer in France. The cause? He is starring in Maïwenn’s new film called “Du Barry”.

On screen, Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV of France.The film will honor the story of Jeanne Bécu, a former prostitute who succeeded in seducing the famous monarch towards the end of his reign in 1768. Madame du Barry will be camped by Maïwenn. According to the latest news, filming should begin on 18 next July. Thus, the former -companion of Vanessa Paradis will reside in a house in the region n Parisian for several weeks.

The opportunity for him to take advantage of his children Jack and Lily-Rose born from his past relationship with the interpreter of “Joe le Taxi “. And that’s not all ! Johnny Depp is also expected to attend his sidekick Jeff Beck’s upcoming concert. The show will take place on 25 next July. To be continued therefore!

