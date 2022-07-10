Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia: after the deception scandal, a new controversy and not the least… “Les Apprentis Aventuriers” “rigged”?

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 10, 2022
2
jessica-thivenin-and-thibault-garcia:-after-the-deception-scandal,-a-new-controversy-and-not-the-least…-“les-apprentis-aventuriers”-“rigged”?
Jessica Thivenin et Thibault Garcia : après le scandale des tromperies, nouvelle polémique et pas des moindres… Jessica Thivenin et Thibault Garcia : après le scandale des tromperies, nouvelle polémique et pas des moindres…

Instagram/jessicathivenin

It may not be Koh-Lanta, but The Apprentice Adventurers is nonetheless a complicated issue. The very long time, the hunger, and the fatigue… So many elements to take into account and which made the days of the adventurers of the program very difficult. This is why Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia did not fail to celebrate their victory on social networks after taking over Marwa and Kelegh and the yellow team.

“So proud to be the big winners of the apprentice adventurers season 5, this adventure was there the hardest we could have lived. We surpassed ourselves, we fought, we had given everything until the end without ever giving up. We came out of it grown and more united than ever and really very proud of ourselves ” , wrote the couple, happy with their victory, and who leave with the nice sum of 10 000€.

The rigged program for some

Precisely, this sum has sparked controversy. Indeed, for many Internet users, Thibault Garcia and Jessica Thivenin could have shared it with Christopher. “It pains me a little to know that a guy like Christopher, who really needed the 43 €, missed it when it’s clearly not going to change anything in the lives of the reds”, regretted one Internet user while another reproached: “If Christopher is your crush, give him the 10k the reds, bunch of crevards, after you used him .What the fuck they gonna do with 10 10 € more on their account?”.

In addition to the problem of money, some point to the special effects of the show. For many, the victory of the one who was accused of pushing his wife to have surgery, and the pretty blonde, would simply be bogus… “It looked like it was rigged”, “the production preferred to benefit you. A little humility in your rigged victory” , let go most…

See also: Stéphanie Durant explodes with anger after the revelations of her best friend Jessica Thivenin, about her companion, in her new book!

RF

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 10, 2022
2
Photo of tbadmin

tbadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Nabilla: after makeup, the young mother embarks on another surprising field, Internet users flabbergasted

Nabilla: after makeup, the young mother embarks on another surprising field, Internet users flabbergasted

July 9, 2022
Photo of Alessandra Sublet: find out who will replace the host in “The great competition of animators”

Alessandra Sublet: find out who will replace the host in “The great competition of animators”

June 17, 2022
Photo of “Threats and blackmail behind the scenes of “TPMP”: a former police officer and supporter of Eric Zemmour files a complaint

“Threats and blackmail behind the scenes of “TPMP”: a former police officer and supporter of Eric Zemmour files a complaint

June 30, 2022
Photo of “It always ends badly”: This famous comedian shot down by a new separation!

“It always ends badly”: This famous comedian shot down by a new separation!

July 4, 2022
Back to top button