jessica-thivenin-and-thibault-garcia:-after-the-deception-scandal,-a-new-controversy-and-not-the-least…-“les-apprentis-aventuriers”-“rigged”?

It may not be Koh-Lanta, but The Apprentice Adventurers is nonetheless a complicated issue. The very long time, the hunger, and the fatigue… So many elements to take into account and which made the days of the adventurers of the program very difficult. This is why Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia did not fail to celebrate their victory on social networks after taking over Marwa and Kelegh and the yellow team.

“So proud to be the big winners of the apprentice adventurers season 5, this adventure was there the hardest we could have lived. We surpassed ourselves, we fought, we had given everything until the end without ever giving up. We came out of it grown and more united than ever and really very proud of ourselves ” , wrote the couple, happy with their victory, and who leave with the nice sum of 10 000€.

The rigged program for some

Precisely, this sum has sparked controversy. Indeed, for many Internet users, Thibault Garcia and Jessica Thivenin could have shared it with Christopher. “It pains me a little to know that a guy like Christopher, who really needed the 43 €, missed it when it’s clearly not going to change anything in the lives of the reds”, regretted one Internet user while another reproached: “If Christopher is your crush, give him the 10k the reds, bunch of crevards, after you used him .What the fuck they gonna do with 10 10 € more on their account?”.