jenifer:-the-singer-is-making-her-big-comeback-on-television!

On 23 July 2014, Fabrice Begotti unveiled the film Les Francis in dark rooms! A French comedy in which we find Lannick Gautry, Medi Sadoun, Alice David, but also Jenifer Bartoli. Synopsis: “To respect his grandfather’s last wishes, Jeff decides to go to Corsica in search of a family secret, accompanied by his 3 childhood friends: Medi, Willy and Seb Following a misunderstanding involving the lovely Vanina, the 4 friends antagonize a somewhat unusual Corsican family, Les Campana, who, to avenge the honor of their sister , will declare open the hunt for ‘Francis’: the French on the continent. The holidays quickly turn into an infernal pursuit race mixing depressive gendarmes and trigger-happy hunters.

Welcome to the dark side of Corsica!”

This is there of the first cinematographic appearance of the great winner of the Star Ac’ 1. It is besides on this turning that she met, Thierry Neuvic, father of her second son, Joseph. Tuesday July, TFX will offer it in prime time from 20h50. Something to please and also make the singer’s fans wait.

Because indeed, the latter announced the forthcoming release of her ninth album, entitled N9. “The album I dreamed of making”, she confided, promising to unveil a “bright and authentic” record with “good vintage sounds”. The opus is expected to be released on November 4th. But that’s not all ! A tour is also planned. It will begin in March 2023 and will travel throughout France with, in particular, a visit to the Accor Arena in Paris on 18 march. An important date for Jenifer, since it will be a great first for the artist, who had in fact never performed on this stage before. “I promise you an incredible decor and many musicians, in a supercharged atmosphere!”, she assured on her Instagram account.

See also : “I had a little treat”: in “TPMP”, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Jenifer’s ex, admits having had a homosexual relationship