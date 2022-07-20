jenifer-in-“les-francis”,-on-tfx:-this-meeting-with-thierry-neuvic-that-changed-everything!

Married and happy with Ambroise Fieschi, Jenifer had a long history with actor Thierry Neuvic a few years ago. A love that allowed her to become a mother of little Joseph, 7 years old. The winner of the Star Academy met the father of one of her children during her very first shoot: Les Francis, broadcast this Tuesday 19 July on TFX.

She also confided in this meeting with our colleagues from RMC . A first meeting of which she keeps excellent memories. “I met the man of my life there!”, she admitted still in love at the time, before adding: ” It’s not a simple meeting, it’s love, the real one, the only one! We were terribly embarrassed for the first love scene… And then, it’s crazy. We never saw each other again. left. Everything was so obvious”. Unfortunately, time decided otherwise.

A story that meant a lot

However, it is not because Jenifer and Thierry Neuvic are no longer together that the two no longer speak to each other. Especially since they have a child in common and the education of the latter is very important to them. This is why, a few years ago, when she confided in Current wife, some time after separating from the actor, the The artist praised this one: “He’s an excellent dad. A dad like there are few, really, I chose him well” .

What about the actor? Does he have the same opinion as his ex? Apparently. Indeed, he recalled with joy the first meeting between Joseph and Jenifer’s other son, Aaron. “The first day, he had put on a T-shirt he had made by himself writing ‘the most beautiful day of my life, welcome my little brother’, it was great”, he gloated, remembering the time Aaron met his half-brother for the first time.

