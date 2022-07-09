jenifer-back:-this-sexy-and-overpriced-summer-set-that-turned-the-heads-of-its-subscribers!

In her own way, Jenifer marked the French scene! Over the years, the interpreter of “Give me time” has continued to amaze his audience with his musical projects. For her latest opus, the artist went into exile in England for a few months to record it out of sight. In February , the main interested party made some revelations about it on the Web.

“I wanted to share with you my mood of the day because I am simply happy to see and hear the album come to life in great strides. I already have images of the concerts in my head! Large rooms where we meet to share it. Because there will be a lot of people on stage and above all a crazy energy. I promise. I love you ”, had made known the darling of Ambroise Fieschi. Since then everything has been going well for her.

On July 5 , Jenifer made the buzz with a brand new Instagram post. In front of the lens, the interpreter of “Now” proudly posed with an ultra sexy summer sublime. A clothing choice that unleashed passions! A nice photo to mark the occasion…

Internet users are asking for more

” What a day ! So many emotions… between stomachache and excitement. Share the first songs of the album, the first clips, the announcement of the tour and my very 1st Bercy to the journalists and some fans who were able to attend this presentation. It was just wow,” captioned the star under her buzzy post. “And during the listening, it’s a bit like when you take an oral… we cross our fingers, we try to keep a posture of the kind ‘everything is fine’, we scan the eyes or heads that move… So there you go, it’s done. n°9 is on the way, to join you soon and continue on its way together

Recently, the @jenifer.mode account featured her incredible outfit from the Moschino brand. Know that her houndstooth bustier costs the modest sum of 595 euros. Same story for her mini skirt. So conquered?

NB

