jean-luc-reichmann:-his-revelation-on-the-nights-of-nathalie-marquay-since-the-death-of-jean-pierre-pernaut

Already several months since Jean-Pierre Pernaut left. On March 2 2022, the emblematic former presenter of the JT of 13 h of TF1 breathed his last at the age of 13 years. Jean-Pierre Pernaut left us, following a fight against a long illness, leaving behind him, his wife, Nathalie, his children and hundreds of thousands of French people who were faithful to him, and immensely saddened by this disappearance.

Still turned upside down by the departure of her husband, Nathalie Marquay had recently confided in the media to perceive signs of her husband, from the beyond. “I know he is near me. I believe in angels, in life after death He who was very down to earth when I spoke to him about it, he is now making signs to me. For two months, I left the hospital every evening at 21 hours and the Eiffel Tower was extinguished. The day he died, on leaving, it was on, it sparkled. that’s where we had our first meeting at the restaurant”, she confesses at first before going further and giving other examples: “The next day, I’m going to take my car and , turning on the radio, there was her favorite Johnny Hallyday song ‘Allumer le feu'”, she revealed for example.

Despite her pain which remains whole, the former Miss France does not miss an opportunity to pay tribute to the one who shared her life.Saturday July 2 2022, Nathalie Marquay was the guest of Jean-Luc Reichmann in the program “12 noon shots: the fight of the masters. Lou and Tom’s mother recalled how much his husband appreciated the entertainment of TF1. She also made a point of congratulating in person, Xavier, one of the emeritus midday masters: “He was a fan of your show, and in particular of you, Xavier . He adored you, he admired you and he always wondered: ‘But how does he go so fast to give the answers?’ Because he had trouble finding them! Congratulations Xavier from my man up there.”

Very moved by the presence of Nathalie Marquay on the set, Jean- Luc Reichmann, who was very close to Jean-Pierre Pernaut, delivered a moving confidence about Nathalie Marquay who continues to talk to her dear and tender, especially during the nights. “ For those who do not know not, Nathalie was married, is still married for eternity to Jean-Pierre. I know that you talk to him at night, you see him, that he is there”, he let go, struggling to contain his emotion.