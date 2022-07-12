jean-jacques-goldman:-this-story-that-he-had-never-told-before-and-which-commands-admiration!

In the book Stars and high school students, published last December, Jean-Jacques Goldman is one of the celebrities who were interviewed by high school students from Montpellier (Hérault) during the first confinement, in 2020. The composer answered a few questions, in particular this one: “Do you have a message to convey to the younger generations who are evolving and building themselves in an era marked by the pandemic?”.

The favorite personality of the French then replied: “My generation has been very spared by existence, but yours is facing a real ordeal, this virus. We thought that life was simple, and that Rwanda, Bosnia, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan were on another planet… But we were wrong; since always, the life of men is complicated and dangerous”.

But the artist took the opportunity to talk about his mother, Ruth, who died in 2008.

“I thought a lot about my mother who had to flee her native country, Germany, in 1933, at 12 years old She had learned French at school, which she loved, and then the war came. “confine” in a small village with his parents, it lasted four years… Four years without school, without friends, without Internet, little news, with the daily fear of being denounced and arrested. But the liberation arrived, she was finally able to go out, work, fall in love, raise three children, live a good life, and even passed her baccalaureate… at 12 years!”, had told the father of the family, concluding by saying: “So my “message” will be: hope!”.

This book of 126 pages, had made it possible, thanks to the sale of 1000 copies, to collect nearly 9000 euros in profits for the Red Cross of the region of south- West In addition to Jean-Jacques Goldman, Julien Clerc, Francis Cabrel, Patrick Bruel, Sophie Marceau, Pierre Richard but also the American actors, Jane Fonda and Mark Harmon were questioned.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier