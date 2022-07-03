jamel-debbouze-intervenes-after-the-exceptional-interview-of-diam's:-what-he-really-thinks-of-france-today!

It seems a long time ago when Jamel Debbouze made his debut in H. Today, the companion of Mélissa Theuriau goes up on stage a little less to make her fans laugh and prefers to leave her place to young people. An act that can be welcomed, but which sometimes remains misunderstood by some. But it is also thanks to this desire to share and advise “rookies” that the comedian allows new talents to make themselves known to the general public. Without the presence of people of his ilk, perhaps Thomas Ngijol, Fabrice Éboué, Blanche Gardin, or even Alban Ivanov, would never have been able to make themselves known.

It would take even more “Jamel Debbouze” to allow the many talents of our country to emerge and put on a show on stage. But perhaps the country should also do more for actors. On this subject, the companion of Mélissa Theuriau will precisely give his opinion this Sunday July 3 in Seven to Eight on TF1 . Indeed, the comedian will answer Audrey-Crespo Mara’s questions, as Diam’s was able to do last week.

Revelations at open heart

His career and the success of his Marrakech du Rire, his childhood and in particular his accident, but also and above all his vision of France… So many subjects which will be tackled by Jamel Debbouze and to which he will answer frankly. He, who has granted far fewer interviews in recent years, will have the opportunity to “make up for lost time” and show his fans whether or not his view of things has changed since all this time.

Perhaps he will also take the opportunity to talk about the time when he refused a government post. Indeed, he revealed to our colleagues from the Journal du Dimanche in 2018 that he had “declined a post of Secretary of State”. However, the comedian did not want to say more because otherwise “we will only remember that. I do the job of the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Labor with the Jamel Comedy Club” , he finally concluded.

