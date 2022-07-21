jade,-the-eldest-of-johnny-and-laeticia-hallyday,-becomes-a-model-and-muse-for-a-brand-of…-boubous!

abaca

On Instagram, the account “Chope ton boubou” called on the services of Jade Hallyday to promote her articles.

It would seem that in her spare time, Jade Hallyday is a model. Indeed, the girl was spotted on the Instagram account “Chope ton boubou”. A Bordeaux brand that sells “comfortable and stylish fabric boubous”. The daughter of Johnny and Laeticia Hallyday therefore poses in the company of another model, Tessa who has been one of her friends for several years. The duo, which gives a boost to designers, highlights articles from the label made in France. “EXCEPTIONAL SALE of our capsule “SUMMER 991″ this Sunday 24 July”, can we read in the caption. “See you at @sailfishcafe 70 beach boulevard in Cap Ferret from h at 24h . New colors. Limited stock”. Jade’s big sister also advertised on her profile Instagram. His sister Joy attacked

There is a post that netizens n did not appreciate, it is the last unveiled by Joy Hallyday. We can see the daughter of years old, dark glasses on the face and hood on the head, closed face perform a middle finger at the goal. Jade Hallyday also appreciated since she had written in the reactions: “I love it”, except that her little sister ended up deactivating the comments to put an end to the many unpleasant messages she received: “Badly brought up girl”, “Not very classy” Not very nice gesture miss”, “Beautiful education… Bravo Laeticia. What a shame”. Only a few hours after this first publication, she decided to repost this same shot, but to put it in a story taking the time and the care to add a few words in English: “to my haters, respectfully”, in other words: “To all my detractors, respectfully”, followed by “learned by Dad”. Very Rock’n’Roll all that!