“it's-when-i'm-angry”:-paul-el-kharrat-creates-unease-in-“le-grand-quiz”-and-admits-to-having-something-in-common-with-serial-killers!

He is one of the emblematic candidates of the 12 Coups de Midi. During his numerous participations, Paul El Kharrat impressed the public and Jean-Luc Reichmann with his memory worthy of an elephant and his immense culture. But he also knew how to touch viewers when he revealed that he was affected by Asperger’s syndrome. A disease that makes the candidate very frank when he exchanges with people, and sometimes a little too much as evidenced by his statement made on the set of the Grand Quiz this Friday, July 8 .

Indeed, the one who would have “groped” a former sportswoman revealed to have a link with serial killers… But why such a statement in a game show? It was actually the host Hélène Mannarino who launched him on the subject. This evoked the release of the book by Paul El Kharrat, My 153 e victory and Crimes and mysteries of Paris , and confessed: “It’s not very reassuring but in any case it’s exciting” . The presenter did not stop there and questioned the candidate about an anecdote that seemed to disturb her.

Icy cold on the set

“I read in an interview, however, that you said you had a lot in common with killers in series“, she threw at him in order to find out more about this statement which did not seem to reassure her at all. Paul El Kharrat didn’t take very long to provide an answer, but probably not the one hoped for… “Yes, no, but it’s when I’m upset. That’s all. Afterwards when I’m very calm and that it’s going well, I don’t want to kill people”.

A statement that did not fail to make the other guests on set. Or rather, surprise them completely. Indeed, no one knew what to answer to this answer and Camille Cerf had to burst the abscess to “relax the atmosphere”. “In fact when he has the right answers, everything is fine”, she launched in an attempt to make the members of the show smile again.

RF