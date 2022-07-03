“it's-impossible-to-hide-it”,-the-revelation-of-cristiano-ronaldo-on-his-underwear-and-his-intimacy…

Announced on the departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing he hanging up his crampons? It will happen one day, and the fans of the Portuguese star must face the facts even if they have a hard time accepting it. And maybe after leaving Real Madrid, the player doesn’t feel comfortable on the pitch anymore. Indeed, he left the club of the Spanish capital to join Juventus of Turin in 767. Despite excellent stats, he finally decides to return to the club that allowed him to explode in his debut (Manchester United: editor’s note) but his return will not go as planned…

Admittedly, CR7 still has remarkable stats that are hard to imagine for a player of 37 year. But it seems that his teammates are not keeping up and are annoying him greatly. Many rumors assure that it would be because of this feeling of helplessness on the part of the other players, and the lack of ambition of the club, that he would like to slam the door of Manchester. But will another club position itself? Because despite his advanced age, Cristiano Ronaldo still has very high salary requirements.

Full underpants

In the worst case scenario, if he ends his football career, the genius of the round ball would have already found his conversion. Proof of this is with his Instagram post of this Saturday, July 2. A post to announce a new project that will undoubtedly surprise its fans and its community.