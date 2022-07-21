“it's-hardcore”:-eric-serra-gives-news-of-florent-pagny-and-his-cancer-treatment

It was 25 last January. Florent Pagny surprised everyone and revealed on social networks to have lung cancer. “I have just been diagnosed with a tumor in the lung, a cancerous tumor that is not very sympathetic and cannot be operated on, so I have to go into a six-month protocol of chemotherapy and X-rays”, he announced, keeping, despite everything, a great confidence and showing a lot of courage.

Since then, the coach of The Voice undergoes a heavy treatment but was still able to hold its place in the famous tele-hook of TF1. He was even able to go back on stage on March 8, during a charity concert whose funds were donated to Ukraine, in the midst of war against Russia. Physically, Florent Pagny has obviously, and unfortunately, changed a lot… His hair and eyebrows have fallen out and his face is now totally transformed.

A complicity that saved him

Not enough to make him give up. Especially since Eric Serra gave news of the artist, whom he was able to rub shoulders with during his treatment against cancer. Indeed, the producer of the soundtrack of the film Le Grand Bleu, revealed this Wednesday 20 July at Parisian , being also touched by cancer. “It happened to us right at the same time”, he confided to our colleagues before adding: “I had just learned that I had that too, two days before. It wasn’t the same cancer at all, but we had six chemo sessions each”.

Close to Florent Pagny for many years, the fact of sharing the treatment with him undoubtedly allowed the composer to better understand the situation. Especially since the two would have “ exchanged little messages, we called each other. Casually, this complicity made me does a lot of good and I imagine that to him too We were talking about chemo, how we felt. Because we feel weird things, it’s hardcore”. And despite the situation, Eric Serra had a lot of “laughs” with the artist. Now let’s hope they can all laugh again both, being completely cured.

RF