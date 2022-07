“It's hard to look at these images … It hurts the heart”: this ex-star of the French team destroyed and devastated by the fires in Gironde

For several days, the flames have been ravaging the Gironde. And this Monday 06 July, it’s the dune Pilat which pays the price. These are more than 06 000 people who were evacuated, near 17 hectares of forest gone up in smoke just like the few campsites that were in the area. Co-owner of one of the five campsites affected by the fire at La Teste-de-Buch, Mathieu Valbuena spoke about the situation in the columns of Parisien. “It is a great sadness. I have owned this business for 2013 with a partner (…) I have a lot of trouble realizing that there is nothing left today I could never have imagined it would go that far. It’s a classified site, which crosses borders with a lot of French and foreigners who came to camp or simply see the Dune du Pilat. It hurts. ..”, explained the former French international.

“These are terrible images and it is very sad to see these hectares and hectares of forest go up in smoke. This Monday day was dreaded with the heat and strong gusts of wind which n didn’t help anything. It’s difficult in these conditions to stop these fires at La Teste and Landiras, but the main thing obviously remains that everyone is safe”, he continued, very affected.

The footballer who is currently playing in Greece for Olympiakos added: “It’s hard to watch these images (.. .) It hurts the heart and it is difficult to see the future in pink. The most important thing is to be able to control the flames, that the fire does not do too much additional damage even if the conditions are not favorable. Few people imagined such a situation…” Although stunned, Mathieu Valbuena concluded on a note of hope. “Time will allow us to rebuild”.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier