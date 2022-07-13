“it's-catastrophic”:-after-being-drugged,-amandine-pellisard's-vacation-(large-families,-life-in-xxl)-turns-into-a-nightmare

She thought she could rest after all her last adventures… In the end, Amandine Pellisard had a series of disappointments. Indeed, currently on vacation in a campsite near Sète, the candidate of Large families, life in XXL , took over his Instagram account to give news of his stay. And according to the latest news, she would have many problems with her husband.

This would not be not the first time. Several weeks ago, the mother of the family was already ranting on social networks after being drugged in Barcelona while she was in a bar with her husband. “I would like to talk to you about something very important, if you are going on vacation there or for the weekend. Be careful! On the first evening, we passed in front of an atmospheric café that looked super nice, right in the middle of las ramblas, and in fact we fell into a con trap”, she started before giving more details: “We are offered a mojito but we wanted something else and so we are preparing our drinks . But what we found odd was that we don’t prepare our drinks at the bar. They prepared it behind the kitchen”.

Of the unrelaxing vacation