“it's-catastrophic”:-after-being-drugged,-amandine-pellisard's-vacation-(large-families,-life-in-xxl)-turns-into-a-nightmare

Instagram\/family .pellissard.tf1 She thought she could rest after all her last adventures… In the end, Amandine Pellisard had a series of disappointments. Indeed, currently on vacation in a campsite near Sète, the candidate of Large families, life in XXL , took over his Instagram account to give news of his stay. And according to the latest news, she would have many problems with her husband. This would not be not the first time. Several weeks ago, the mother of the family was already ranting on social networks after being drugged in Barcelona while she was in a bar with her husband. "I would like to talk to you about something very important, if you are going on vacation there or for the weekend. Be careful! On the first evening, we passed in front of an atmospheric café that looked super nice, right in the middle of las ramblas, and in fact we fell into a con trap", she started before giving more details: "We are offered a mojito but we wanted something else and so we are preparing our drinks . But what we found odd was that we don't prepare our drinks at the bar. They prepared it behind the kitchen".Of the unrelaxing vacation In the end, after drinking the "drink", the one who recently appeared in a very daring swimsuit, realized that she had just been drugged: "We weren't even halfway that I had the impression that there was something in it. Alex told me it felt weird too. And in fact, they have screwed us a thing in the glass, these crazy people. We felt it right away. We felt super muddy, it was not normal". A tourist trap with which criminals impose bills that can go up to 'to 992 euros… But this Monday July, Amandine Pellisard expressed her annoyance because she was being drugged. This time, the pretty blonde regretted the fact that she could not rest during her stay at the campsite. "What's good is that we're going to come back from vacation even more exhausted than before leaving. These holidays are catastrophic from a sleep capital point of view, we're not going to save!", she regretted in her last story. It seems that her children still require a lot of effort from her, when she would have preferred to do nothing for a few days.