“it's-a-joke-!?”-:-nathalie,-michel-cymes'-wife,-beside-herself-on-learning-that-the-host-spent-a-night-with-adriana-karembeu!

After several months of absence, they are finally back! Indeed, the most famous duo of medicine formed by Adriana Karembeu and Michel Cymes signs its big comeback this Tuesday 10 July on France 2 for a new issue of Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body. This time, the acolytes will study female desire and its resulting myths, as noted by our colleagues from Parisian. The two friends are going to “twist the neck of decades of false beliefs about women’s sexuality and silence once and for all Freud, who wrongly assured that the clitoral orgasm was that of the immature women”.

A moment that will undoubtedly be followed by thousands of viewers given that the subject has always interested. And maybe some should take note of what will be explained by the duo. A duo who have known each other for 10 years and who, over the years, have forged very strong ties, as Adriana Karembeu revealed in an interview for Télé-Loisirs.

An inconvenient complicity

“In 10 years, he has become like my brother: we gets carried away a lot, we get annoyed too but always with benevolence”, assured Adriana Karembeu before indicating what she loved very much about Michel Cymes: ” I appreciate this kind of man. His character is a bit like that of my husband! We also have a great competitive spirit in common… It spices up the show”. A beautiful declaration of love, some may say. And especially the doctor’s wife. Indeed, as pointed out Purepeople, Nathalie would have had a lot of trouble “at the start”.

Michel Cymes mentioned for example, in 2017 for Current wife, a big fight between him and his wife. “When I get home, I give the script to my wife to read and she discovers the passage which states: ‘Adriana and Michel enter the igloo, where they will spend the night.’ She exploded: ‘It’s a joke!'”, he remembered before assuring that he had nevertheless managed to calm things down by organizing a dinner “every four, with Adriana and her husband” to show that there was only friendship between them.

