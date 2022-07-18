“it-was-a-nightmare”:-cindy-sander-victim-of-incest-during-childhood:-the-ex-muse-of-thierry-mugler-reveals-to-have-been-abused-by-one-of-his-uncles…

In her own way, Cindy Sander managed to mark the media. Propelled by the Nouvelle Star, the young woman very quickly found her audience with her musical universe. Admired or criticized, the main interested party left no one indifferent. Touched, the artist even regrets that the production had long doubted her talent.

“I came from a small village, I am literally left blinded by this system and I did not see that I was used and that I was invited like to the Dîner de Cons”, underlined Cindy Sander in the documentary What became of the stars of the tube for a day broadcast this Friday 15 July.

Never mind! The interpreter of “Butterfly of Light” later became Thierry Mugler’s muse. Won over by her personality, the couturier offered her the leading role in his show The Wyld for two years in Berlin. Since then, Cindy Sander has been more discreet… But her admirers closely follow her daily life via her social networks.

“I have experienced sexual touching…”

Through the report (What have they become, editor’s note) by TFX, the young mother has agreed to discuss all aspects of her private life: her successes, but also her dramas. In one sequence, she opened up, not without emotion, to a terrible family secret… “I experienced sexual touching from one of my uncles, being a very little girl”, confessed Cindy Sander in tears. “Today, I talk about it openly, I even forgave him . To say, he died “.

Marked in his flesh, the wife of Sébastien Braun gave other details on his trauma. “I said to myself that to make peace with my soul, I have to make peace with him, even if I’m terribly angry with him because that’s what gave me a lot complexes on my body”, she added and concluded: “It was an ordeal for years, until the day when I was told that he died . For me, it was a release”.

NB

see also: Cindy Sander is making a comeback in France