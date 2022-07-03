“it-pains-me-a-little”:-saddened,-nothing-is-going-as-planned-for-camille-lellouche

Revealed in The Voice in 2015, Camille Lellouche has come a long way from. If the young woman managed to show us that she also knew how to use the card of humor, she did not leave the music for all that.

That said, a happy event will upset some of his plans. And for good reason, the future mother of a little girl recently had to announce sad news to her audience.

“ My darlings, how are you? I have good and… a little less good news but which will become very very good again. To be clearer, I had the Olympia on November 9 which was almost complete, so to speak. Except that, as you know, I have a baby in my stomach so it will have to be taken out. So in October I give birth, challah! From there , I’m going to have to rest a bit and take care of my baby. To do this, I’m going to postpone this Olympia to February. So November 9 is postponed to 10 February AND, the bonus is that I add two Olympia behind. Which will therefore make 10, 12, 11 February. This is great news, I’m so happy!” thus revealed Camille Lellouche.

But today, the beautiful brunette finds herself a little da ns the turmoil. And for good reason, unlike his hit with Grand Corps Malade, not everything is going as planned musically speaking at the moment. At least that’s what she explained this Saturday, July 2 2022.

” My little loves, I’ve been watching the streams since then. Honestly, it’s great. This sound with Tayc, it’s a sound that I love. We’re on the radio a little bit in Belgium (…) it’s rare as you know I don’t go on the radio. It’s the dream of all artists to be able to be on the radio all the time (…) Luckily I have you on the networks. It pains me a little “ sorry the one who was betrayed by a friend.

That said, Camille Lellouche puts things into perspective a lot and knows that she is very lucky to have an audience like hers who gives her a lot of love and support… Summer isn’t over yet, who knows maybe the piece will become the hit of the season.

GZ

