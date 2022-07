At least as regards a possible collaboration and a new sketch in duo. An “absence” which precisely challenged Thomas Sotto in Télématin . The journalist asked Olivier Baroux why he had never called Kad Merad to play in the Tuches for example. “J I have other plans for him. At some point, he has his plans, I have my plans and I know it would be complicated, because The Tuche, it’s very complicated to achieve”, he confided before adding: “ There are a lot of actors, a lot of actresses, so Kad in the middle of all this… He was in the 1 d Elsewhere, he was making a short appearance, but I said to him: ‘Leave me alone with Les Tuche’. We will do things together; but he would obviously love it, I know him

“Bad faith, lies, malevolence”

But a possible collaboration would be even less likely to see the light of day with the latest statements from Julia Vignali’s companion. Indeed, this Monday 30 July on the airwaves of RTL , Kad Merad “intervened” through a voice message while Olivier Baroux was on set to promote his film Liar. “ Olivier Baroux has been lying to me for 30 years” , then let go of the actor before giving an example of what he was saying: “we had appointments. Often , with productions, radios, we were doing radio at the time. I arrive at the meeting at 8 a.m. Olivier is not there, I call him, I say: ‘Olivier, we have an appointment. you’. Him: ‘It’s ok, I’m leaving my house, it’s ok, I’m fine, I’m coming’. “I shouldn’t have called him to tell him to hurry up because anyway he is coming. It’s bad faith, lies, mythomania, malevolence ; he’s an unbearable being, ahhhhh! It disgusts me just to mention his name”.

A situation confirmed by the principal concerned: “Indeed, for ten years, I had this nasty defect of arriving late and leaving my house at the time of the appointment and I invented everything and anything” . Although Kad Merad was humorous in his message, his ex-acolyte still admitted that at the At the time, the comedian used a different tone: “And at one point, he took me between four eyes, Kad and he said to me: ‘You have to stop being late , because it’s not going to do it’. Since that day, I’ve been on time” .

