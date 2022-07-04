“it-always-ends-badly”:-this-famous-comedian-shot-down-by-a-new-separation!

If Elie Semoun has been a hit for years with his career as a comedian as well as that of an actor, the artist must deal with a love life a little more complex. The former accomplice of Dieudonné, who is rather discreet about his private life, was in a relationship with Annie Florence Jeannesson, the mother of his son Antoine, then with the dancer Juliette Gernez. “I’m always with girls younger than me because I myself feel like I’m younger than me But hey, I understood something: my mother died at the age of years old, and I find it difficult to date women who are older than that age, because I feel like I’m cheating on her. remained in love with my mother“, he had explained in the columns of Gala. More recently, he had confided to Nikos Aliagas that he had separated from a young woman from Belgium, from Liège more precisely.

Guest of Bernard Montiel on RFM this weekend, Elie Semoun confided somewhat in his recurring heartaches. The one who is looking for a “busty blonde” in his irresistible “Classifieds” explained that his sentimental setbacks were a source of inspiration . “Each time, I write when I fall in love or when I have a breakup”, he analyzed. Asked in stride by the columnist of “Touche pas à mon poste” about his current situation, Elie Semoun admitted to being once again a heart to take. “I had a breakup not long ago”, he conceded. In a fatalistic mood, he concluded to his interlocutor, who makes no secret of his lasting celibacy: “It always ends badly love stories, you know it well”, said Elie Semoun sorry.