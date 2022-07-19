infection-with-e.-coli-bacteria:-the-daughter-of-vanessa-paradis-and-johnny-depp-had-to-be-rushed-to-the-hospital!

Since her birth, Lily-Rose Depp has fascinated tabloids around the world. However, Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, her famous parents did everything to protect her from the star-system. But over the years, the artist has become passionate about the 7ᵉ art. Thanks to her talent, Jack’s sister very quickly seduced the most fashionable directors.

“I find that she manages her career very well , she doesn’t really need my advice. Afterwards, as a mother and as an actress, I give her my opinion when she asks me “, analyzed the interpreter of “Divine idyll” in the columns of the magazine Number. “I tell her above all that you shouldn’t be in a hurry, that you have to wait to be chosen for the right reasons, by someone who really wants you. Sometimes it’s hard to wait, it’s hard on your self-esteem ”.

“I lived in the hospital for three weeks with my daughter and my son…”

Coming soon, Lily-Rose Depp will be honored via the series “The Idole” produced by HBO. Few know it, but the actress gave cold sweats to those around her during her childhood. Indeed, the ex-girlfriend of Timothée Chalamet contracted an infection with the bacterium E. Coli causing him kidney failure. In 2006, Lily-Rose Depp was hospitalized in emergency.

In the midst of turmoil, Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp did not never wanted to leave his bedside. For People, the star actor of Pirates of the Caribbean has also agreed to raise the veil over this delicate period. “I lived in hospital (in London) for three weeks with my daughter and my son, not knowing if she was going to make it or not”, a confessed the artist who – for a time – imagined the worst…

NB

to see also: Surprise appearance of Lily-Rose Depp: Vanessa Paradis’ daughter reveals her dream figure and her flat stomach with an ultra-trendy croc top