Inès Reg ulcerated and pushed to the limit by her sister in “Beijing Express”: the comedian on the verge of “hitting” her!

They love each other more than anything and prove it every week in a new episode of Beijing Express. However, during their adventure in Sri Lanka, Inès Reg and her sister could well have torn because of a particular ordeal: the one which forced the duos to cross a series of obstacles, of which a member of the pair was obliged to blindfolded to carry a tray with many glasses of tea. Their goal ? Cross the terrain strewn with pitfalls to fill a basin and win the event.

If the comedian and his sister, whose family did not really believe in their chances, have experienced some difficulties, they were obviously not the only ones to encounter some difficulties. Valentin Léonard and Rachel Legrain-Trapani fell several times, while Xavier Domergue seemed to have trouble keeping the glasses full before reaching the basin. But what really knocked Inès Reg out of her hinges was not the fact that Anaïs couldn’t fill their basin as quickly as she would have liked.

Fortunately there was no stick

No, the actress, who recently revealed why she kept her arms covered, freaking out because her sister was taking the initiative, while she was blindfolded. “The ropes are the start of a great adventure…”, explained the young woman, with great irony, in front of the cameras of M6 before explaining: “My sister is such an independent and strong woman that even blindfolded she simply takes initiatives… She’s over-motivated, over-motivated, she can’t wait! Sometimes she comes close to hitting the board against a rope”. this over-motivation almost cost them dearly when Anaïs took the wrong arm. “Go to the right, hold out your left arm… Your left arm!” held the tray full of tea. A situation that annoyed the actress so much that she even began to look for an object with a specific purpose: “There’s nothing to actually hit her?”.

