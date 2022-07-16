Inès Reg forced to cover her arms in “Beijing Express”: this painful wound that she does not want to reveal

She put some sparkle in her sister’s life by agreeing to accompany her on Beijing Express. On the other hand, if everyone was waiting for the most famous boyfriend, Kevin, it was finally without him that Inès Reg participated in the adventure program of M6. She also gave the reason for this refusal to collaborate with her boyfriend for the program in an interview granted to Télé-Loisirs.

“Ah, but I don’t recommend that to all couples! The most frequent fights in a couple are in the car and that’s the very essence of Beijing express. Every time I saw Rachel Legrain-Trapani and Valentin Léonard, I thought: ‘Fortunately I didn’t do it with Kevin’!”, she laughed before indicate that she had let him know as soon as he returned to France: “We told him as soon as we got back that it would not have been possible”.

A wound she wishes to hide

But in the end, participating in it with her sister allowed viewers to discover a young woman full of life, with her heart on her sleeve and, incidentally, to silence the gossips in her family. Since several members of Inès Reg’s clan did not believe in their chances. “No one believed in us. I remember two weeks before leaving, we went for a manicure with my sister, the shop is not even a kilometer from my sister’s house and I wanted take the car. And my mother said to me: ‘Are you okay, you want to do the Beijing Express and you can’t walk to the manicure, are you serious?!’ No one believed in it and at the same time everyone gave us strength”, she remembered, always with a lot of humor.

On the other hand, in her participation in Beijing Express, the fans noticed a much less amusing detail: the fact that she covered herself arms constantly. She gave the sad reason in 2021, on Europe 1, when she intervened for the program Media Cultures . “I burned my left arm, that’s why there are always (sleeves) on my arms”. In fact, the actress prefers to hide this injury rather than display it on the screen.

See also: “He’s drunk” , “what a lack of respect”, “really a toxic guy”… “Beijing Express”: Valentin, Rachel Trapani’s darling already lynched in the first episode

RF